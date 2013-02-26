FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Christina Applegate weds musician Martyn LeNoble
February 26, 2013 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Christina Applegate weds musician Martyn LeNoble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actress Christina Applegate poses at the Women In Film Los Angeles 2012 Crystal and Lucy Awards themed "Power In Numbers" in Beverly Hills, California June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Emmy-winning actress Christina Applegate quietly married rock musician Martyn LeNoble at a wedding in Los Angeles, a representative of the “Anchorman” star said on Monday.

Applegate, 41, and LeNoble, 43, exchanged vows on Sunday while the entertainment world was trained on the Academy Awards, the film industry’s biggest night.

The couple was “surrounded by family in a private ceremony at their home in Los Angeles,” Applegate’s spokeswoman said in a statement.

The couple, who have been together since 2008, engaged in 2010 and have a 2-year-old daughter, Sadie.

It is the second marriage for both.

Applegate was most recently on the television comedy “Up All Night.” She announced she was leaving the NBC series in February over the show’s creative direction.

Dutch LeNoble, a bassist, was a founding member of 1990s alternative rock group Porno for Pyros.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Eric Walsh

