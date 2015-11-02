FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Lifestyle
November 2, 2015 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

Kylie Minogue switches on London Christmas lights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON - In front of thousands of people, pop star Kylie Minogue switched on the Christmas lights on London’s Oxford Street on Sunday.

Silver lights as well as 445 golden baubles have been put in place on the famed shopping street to create the effect of falling snowflakes.

The lights were turned on at an earlier date than usual - a move some criticized on social media but defended by organizers.

“It is the earliest we have done this year but we wanted to try a Sunday switch-on which we have never done before, a lot of families out here,” Jace Tyrell of the New West End Company said.

“We are seeing a lot of kids here as well and the atmosphere’s fantastic out there so it’s been very good for people here and obviously the retailers today as well.”

