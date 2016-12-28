FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Russians brave icy lake for Christmas swim
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
December 28, 2016 / 1:57 PM / 8 months ago

Russians brave icy lake for Christmas swim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A group of hardy Siberian residents stripped down to their bathing suits and Santa hats for a run and swim in Russia's icy Lake Baikal to promote healthy living.

Passing cars beeped their horns at the dozen or so runners, who jogged alongside the lake for approximately 1 km (0.6 miles) in fake white beards, tinsel scarves and red gloves.

The runners then crossed a snowy, icy path to brave the below-freezing water for a quick dip near the Mongolian border, where temperatures dropped to minus 13 Celsius (8 F) on Wednesday.

"I just enjoy it (winter exercise). I feel that I get filled with strength when I plunge into the water of the Baikal," said Andrei Tesakov, one of the participants.

Writing by Patrick Johnston in LONDON; Editing by David Goodman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.