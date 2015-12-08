London company preserves the art of glassblowing

LONDON - A British company is preserving the art of glassblowing by offering classes and workshops in the technique and producing ornaments and works of art in the run up to Christmas.

London Glassblowing, which is approaching its 40th anniversary, is one of the last surviving hot-glass studios in Europe and is known for its use of color, form and texture.

Studio owner Peter Layton, who has produced works of art for the Royal Academy of Arts and The National Gallery in London, said he hopes the workshops will encourage people to buy the glass works of art and to keep them in their families for generations.