8 months ago
Lights, Santa, action! English village puts on show for charity
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
December 16, 2016 / 1:29 PM / 8 months ago

Lights, Santa, action! English village puts on show for charity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A home is decorated with a display of Christmas of lights in a tradition that has grown over recent years in the small village of Westfield in Sussex, south east England, December 15, 2016. Picture taken on December 15.Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Residents in the southeast English village of Westfield have transformed their homes into a vast Christmas light show in order to raise money for charity.

Around 30 homes in Westfield, Sussex, have taken up the annual challenge, with hundreds of bright lights decked out across exteriors and images of Father Christmas and snowmen dotted throughout the village.

The light display, which runs until Jan 1 and attracts many curious visitors, has raised over 35,000 pounds ($43,500) for a Westfield hospice in the past.

Reporting by Toby Melville; Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Tom Heneghan

