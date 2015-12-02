FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ho, ho, ho! Radar, satellites track Santa's annual Christmas journey
December 2, 2015 / 10:16 PM / 2 years ago

Ho, ho, ho! Radar, satellites track Santa's annual Christmas journey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo - Military personnel at a base in Colorado are preparing for an important mission -- tracking Santa Claus’ on his annual journey from the North Pole to deliver presents to children around the globe.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) will keep tabs on Santa and his reindeers on its website, www.noradsanta.org, in eight language and follow him on special apps for tablets and cell phones.

“Users can see where Santa stops along different locations in the world,” said Stacey Knott, the NORAD track Santa spokesperson. “Of course, we can’t show every single one of Santa’s stops but we do show a lot of those around the world and every single country.”

Parents and children can also phone NORAD, which is celebrating its 60th year tracking Santa, to check his whereabouts on Christmas Eve.

