FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Two by two, pantomime horses trot charitably through London
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
December 12, 2016 / 4:06 PM / 8 months ago

Two by two, pantomime horses trot charitably through London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Competitors galloped and neighed through the streets of southeast London on Sunday in a pantomime horse race.

Some 20 pairs of participants dressed in colorful horse costumes for the Christmas charity race through the Greenwich area, making "pit stops" at pubs before crossing the finish line.

Dozens of spectators watched the duos, one person wearing the head and another the back end of the costume, navigate streets and alleyways and jump over small hurdles.

"It's for charity and it showcases Greenwich and London in all its fun," said Greenwich local Richard Pearson, who was named winner with his son.

Writing by Reuters Television and Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.