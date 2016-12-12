LONDON Competitors galloped and neighed through the streets of southeast London on Sunday in a pantomime horse race.

Some 20 pairs of participants dressed in colorful horse costumes for the Christmas charity race through the Greenwich area, making "pit stops" at pubs before crossing the finish line.

Dozens of spectators watched the duos, one person wearing the head and another the back end of the costume, navigate streets and alleyways and jump over small hurdles.

"It's for charity and it showcases Greenwich and London in all its fun," said Greenwich local Richard Pearson, who was named winner with his son.

(Writing by Reuters Television and Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)