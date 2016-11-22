FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
November 21, 2016 / 8:40 PM / 9 months ago

Paris' Champs-Elysees lit up with Christmas sparkle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Christmas holiday lights hang from trees to illuminate Champs Elysees avenue in Paris as rush hour traffic fills the avenue leading down to the Giant Ferris Wheel at place de la Concorde in Paris, France, November 21, 2016.Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris' Champs-Elysees avenue was lit up with Christmas sparkle on Monday to welcome in the festive period in the French capital.

Hundreds of onlookers watched as blue and gold twinkling lights were switched on along both sides of the famed avenue, which is lined with museums, theatres and luxury shops and leads up to the Arc de Triomphe monument.

Revellers also enjoyed a nearby Christmas market, tasting roasted chestnuts and chocolate-covered churros.

Reporting By Miranda Alexander-Webber; Editing by Kevin Liffey

