Paris' Champs-Elysees lit up with Christmas sparkle

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris' Champs-Elysees avenue was lit up with Christmas sparkle on Monday to welcome in the festive period in the French capital.
Hundreds of onlookers watched as blue and gold twinkling lights were switched on along both sides of the famed avenue, which is lined with museums, theatres and luxury shops and leads up to the Arc de Triomphe monument.
Revellers also enjoyed a nearby Christmas market, tasting roasted chestnuts and chocolate-covered churros.
Reporting By Miranda Alexander-Webber; Editing by Kevin Liffey