FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Massachusetts holiday collection kettle gets $3,500 jewelry gift
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 8, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

Massachusetts holiday collection kettle gets $3,500 jewelry gift

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - An anonymous donor has dropped a wedding band and diamond engagement ring worth an estimated $3,500 into a seasonal Salvation Army collection kettle outside Boston, the charity group said on Tuesday.

The gift, dropped off at a supermarket in suburban Billerica, Massachusetts, will be auctioned off on Saturday, said the group, which sends out volunteers in organizational uniforms and dressed as Santa Claus to collect donations to support its work with the poor and homeless each Christmas.

“We’re excited and incredibly grateful to the individual who made such a generous and kind donation,” said David Davis, a divisional commander of the group’s Massachusetts arm.

In 2014, a widow’s donation of her engagement and wedding rings sparked a spate of similar gifts to the group in Massachusetts, which raised some $30,000 for the Salvation Army.

Last month an anonymous Minnesota couple dropped a $500,000 check into one of the group’s kettles, the group said.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.