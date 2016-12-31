FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Puppy love: hundreds compete in Madrid dog race to promote adoption
December 30, 2016 / 4:51 PM / 8 months ago

Puppy love: hundreds compete in Madrid dog race to promote adoption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman takes a selfie with two dogs before the start of the "Sanperrestre" walk to raise awareness about the need to adopt dogs and cats instead of purchasing them, in central Madrid, Spain, December 30, 2016.Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Hundreds of dogs and their owners took part in the sixth annual San Perrestre dog race in Madrid on Friday to raise awareness of pet adoption and abandoned animals.

The race was organized by El Refugio animal home, with five of the competing dogs up for adoption.

"The objective is to encourage the adoption of dogs and cats. Animals should not be bought (in shops)," El Refugio director, Nacho Paunero, said.

Reporting by Catherine McDonald and Miguel Gutierrez; Editing by Patrick Johnston and Louise Ireland

