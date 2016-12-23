FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 22, 2016 / 6:29 PM / 8 months ago

Taiwan's Christmas market offers present the size of a tower block

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Good things might come in small packages, but the centre-piece of a Taiwan Christmas market is a present the size of a tower block.

Thanks to a high-powered digital projector, 5,239 square meters (56,000 square feet) of the side of a high-rise building gets wrapped in colorful paper and ribbon, and animated characters dressed as Santa wave to shoppers who flock from all over Taiwan to the New Taipei City Christmas market.

Another projection features virtual fireworks and there is also a 36 metre-high (120-foot) digital Christmas tree with its own kaleidoscope of changing colors.

"I think that the projection wall is pretty cool," said Cheng Yu-cheng, visiting from his home town of Taichung.

Writing by Patrick Johnston in London; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

