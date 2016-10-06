Historic London toy store predicts top Christmas picks

LONDON (Reuters) - Historic London toy store Hamleys on Thursday unveiled its top 10 gift picks for children this Christmas, as British retailers start preparing for the crucial shopping season.

Its list of expected popular gifts includes a magic set, a game in which players get can get hit in the face with whipped cream or a wet sponge, a troll doll, smartwatches and a "Star Wars" virtual reality viewer.

British stores tend to gear up early for the winter holidays, with London department store Selfridges opening its Christmas shop in August.