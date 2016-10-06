A Star Wars Quadcopter drone flies past Archie Twigg, aged eleven, at the launch of Hamley's predicted top ten toys that will be on children's lists this Christmas, in London, Britain October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The Alpha 1S Robot is held by Tristan Robertson-Jeyes, aged five, during a photo-call at the launch of Hamley's predicted top ten toys that will be on children's lists this Christmas, in London, Britain October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A Captain America shield is held by an employee dressed as an Elf during a photocall at the launch of Hamley's predicted top ten toys that will be on children's lists this Christmas, in London, Britain October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The Alpha 1S Robot is observed by Tristan Robertson-Jeyes, aged five, during a photo-call at the launch of Hamley's predicted top ten toys that will be on children's lists this Christmas, in London, Britain October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Genevieve Geranium (L) and Queenie Chappell, with seven, drive a Mini Beachcomber electronic car on Regents street during a photo-call for the launch of Hamley's predicted top ten toys that will be on children's lists this Christmas, in London, Britain October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The Alpha 1S Robot is controlled via a mobile phone app, during a photo-call at the launch of Hamley's predicted top ten toys that will be on children's lists this Christmas, in London, Britain October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Emma Akar, aged two, rides the Thomas and Friends Battery Operated Train during a photo-call at the launch of Hamley's predicted top ten toys that will be on children's lists this Christmas, in London, Britain October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The Alpha 1S Robot is copied by Tristan Robertson-Jeyes, aged five, during a photo-call at the launch of Hamley's predicted top ten toys that will be on children's lists this Christmas, in London, Britain October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON Historic London toy store Hamleys on Thursday unveiled its top 10 gift picks for children this Christmas, as British retailers start preparing for the crucial shopping season.

Its list of expected popular gifts includes a magic set, a game in which players get can get hit in the face with whipped cream or a wet sponge, a troll doll, smartwatches and a "Star Wars" virtual reality viewer.

British stores tend to gear up early for the winter holidays, with London department store Selfridges opening its Christmas shop in August.

(Reporting By Reuters Television; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)