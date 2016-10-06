Black artists' exploration of race and segregation on show in Paris
A new exhibition in Paris spotlights racism and segregation through the works of African-American artists and comes amid tense race relations in the United States.
LONDON Historic London toy store Hamleys on Thursday unveiled its top 10 gift picks for children this Christmas, as British retailers start preparing for the crucial shopping season.
Its list of expected popular gifts includes a magic set, a game in which players get can get hit in the face with whipped cream or a wet sponge, a troll doll, smartwatches and a "Star Wars" virtual reality viewer.
British stores tend to gear up early for the winter holidays, with London department store Selfridges opening its Christmas shop in August.
(Reporting By Reuters Television; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)
A new exhibition in Paris spotlights racism and segregation through the works of African-American artists and comes amid tense race relations in the United States.
PARIS A Paris swimming pool on Wednesday inaugurated a new heating system using warmth recovered from sewers in a bid to cut costs and reduce carbon emissions.
DOHA A 24-year-old jazz fan from Qatar, Hanan al-Kaabi did not lament the closure this summer of the Gulf state's only jazz club.