Chrysler begins Jeep Cherokee shipments after delay
#Business News
October 22, 2013 / 7:15 PM / 4 years ago

Chrysler begins Jeep Cherokee shipments after delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Chrysler logo is shown on a new Chrysler 200 on the showroom at the Massey-Yardley Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram automobile dealership in Plantation, Florida October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

DETROIT (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC said on Tuesday it began shipping a key model for the company, the Jeep Cherokee, that had been delayed by about two months.

The Cherokee is a replacement in the automaker’s lineup for the Jeep Liberty, which was discontinued.

Chrysler said last month that shipments of the Cherokee came from Jeep’s manufacturing plant in Toledo, Ohio, because of the need to fix a computer glitch in controlling the vehicle’s nine-speed automatic transmission.

Chrysler Group is a unit of Italy’s Fiat SpA FIA.MI.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
