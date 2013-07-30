FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chrysler trims 2013 guidance, second-quarter net profit up
July 30, 2013 / 9:22 AM / 4 years ago

Chrysler trims 2013 guidance, second-quarter net profit up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Chrysler badge is pictured on a new car at a dealership in Vienna, Virginia April 26, 2012.REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

MILAN (Reuters) - U.S. automaker Chrysler Group LLC cut its net income forecasts for 2013 to $1.7 billion to $2.2 billion, from a previous $2.2 billion, and trimmed 2013 vehicle shipments to 2.6 million.

The No. 3 U.S. automaker, which is controlled by Italy’s Fiat FIA.MI, said its net profit for the second quarter rose to $507 million from $436 million a year before.

Net revenue rose 7 percent to $18 billion in the quarter.

Fiat will release its second-quarter earnings later this morning.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
