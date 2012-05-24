FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat likely to buy small Chrysler stake from VEBA
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
May 24, 2012 / 6:55 PM / 5 years ago

Fiat likely to buy small Chrysler stake from VEBA

Rick Popely

1 Min Read

BELVIDERE, Illinois (Reuters) - There is a “better than 50 percent chance” that Italian automaker Fiat SpA FIA.MI will increase its stake in Chrysler Group LLC in July, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Thursday.

Fiat has an option to buy a roughly 3 percent stake in Chrysler from the retiree healthcare trust affiliated with the United Auto Workers union beginning in July.

The trust, known as the VEBA, “is not a natural shareholder” and will want to sell its stake, Marchionne told reporters in Belvidere, Illinois. “I‘m happy to help them with that.”

Fiat took management control and a 20 percent stake in Chrysler three years ago when the No. 3 U.S. automaker emerged from a government-funded bankruptcy. Since then, Fiat has raised its stake in Chrysler to 58.5 percent.

The VEBA, which is not managed by the union, owns the rest of Chrysler. The VEBA’s stake in the U.S. automaker is managed by an independent fiduciary.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Rick Popely; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.