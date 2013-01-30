FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chrysler to have 16 Fiat, Alfa Romeo models by 2016 in North America
January 30, 2013

Chrysler to have 16 Fiat, Alfa Romeo models by 2016 in North America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC, majority owned by Italy’s Fiat SpA FIA.MI, will have 16 Fiat and Alfa Romeo models in its North American lineup by 2016, Chrysler said on Wednesday.

Sergio Marchionne, who is chief executive of both Chrysler and its Italian parent, has said he wants to merge the two companies by 2015.

By 2015, Fiat is to have nine models in North American, up for the two it had in 2012, and by 2016 10 models.

Alfa Romeo is to have five models in North America by 2015 and six by 2016. The first Alfa Romeo to be sold in the United States will arrive late this year, Marchionne said two weeks ago.

Reporting By Bernie Woodall; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
