Chrysler begins building 2014 Jeep Cherokee in Ohio
#Business News
June 28, 2013 / 2:58 PM / 4 years ago

Chrysler begins building 2014 Jeep Cherokee in Ohio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Limited and a Trailhawk model 2014 Jeep Cherokee are seen on stage after being unveiled at the New York International Auto Show in New York, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

DETROIT (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC said it began commercial production this week of its all-new 2014 Jeep Cherokee in Toledo, Ohio.

The 2014 Cherokee, which shares many of its mechanical components with Chrysler’s Dodge Dart sedan, will begin reaching U.S. dealers in August, according to Jeep boss Mike Manley.

Production of the new Cherokee should reach higher volumes in September, Manley said Friday at a media briefing outside Detroit.

Chrysler is an affiliate of Fiat SpA FIA.MI.

Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
