Chrysler recalls 230,760 SUVs globally for fuel pump issue

A 2011 all-new production Jeep Grand Cherokee sits inside the atrium of the new body shop at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit, Michigan May 21, 2010. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT (Reuters) - Chrysler Group is recalling an estimated 230,760 sport utility vehicles globally to install a new part to prevent a fuel pump issue that could cause the vehicles to stall or not start.

Chrysler, a unit of Fiat FIA.MI, said it had discovered in an internal review that some fuel-pump relays in certain 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango SUVs were susceptible to deformation.

The automaker said it was unaware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

The fuel-pump relay is inside an integrated power module that helps manage other vehicle function, but none of those other functions are affected, Chrysler said.

The recall covers an estimated 188,723 SUVs sold in the United States, 15,898 in Canada, 7,126 in Mexico and 19,013 outside of North America, the company said.

Chrysler said it would advise customers when they can schedule service.