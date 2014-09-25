Chrysler recalls 350,000 vehicles on ignition switch issues

A Chrysler logo is pictured at the Jacob Javits Convention Center during the New York International Auto Show in New York April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

DETROIT (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC, a unit of Fiat SpA FIA.MI, said it will recall about 350,000 vehicles from the 2008 model year because of a condition that may cause the ignition key to get stuck or inadvertently move.

In some cases, the ignition switch could upon startup not stop at the “on” position and instead go to “accessory” or “off” positions, which could kill the engine and keep the front air bags from working, the company said.

A more likely occurrence in the affected vehicles, Chrysler said, is that the ignition key may not fully return to the “on” position from “start,” which could keep the windshield wipers and defroster from working. Air bags will continue to work if this situation occurs, the company said.

Chrysler said it knows of no injuries or deaths related to the issue in the recalled vehicles, and knows of one reported “minor” crash.

Affected vehicles are the 2008 model year Dodge Charger and Magnum, Chrysler 300 and Jeep’s Grand Cherokee and Commander.

The recall affects about 292,000 vehicles in the United States, 19,000 in Canada, 5,000 in Mexico and 33,300 outside North America.

It is similar to a previous recall of about 890,000 vehicles produced from January 2007 to June 2010 in which the ignition switch could slip from the “run” position to “accessory” position while driving. This shuts the engine and disables the air bags. No injuries were related to this recall, Chrysler said.