Chrysler recalls cargo vans due to inadvertent airbag deployments

DETROIT (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC said on Tuesday it is recalling about 22,100 small cargo vans because of inadvertent side air bag deployments, the company and U.S. safety regulators said.

Chrysler told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) it has reports of 25 unexpected air bag deployments in Ram C/V Tradesman commercial vans. No one has been injured and there have been no reported crashes in the affected vehicles, Chrysler said.

”In the affected vehicles, road hazards such as

potholes may cause the front passenger side curtain and/or seat air bags to deploy unexpectedly,” according to the NHTSA.

Chrysler said 18,245 model year 2013 to 2015 Ram C/V Tradesman vehicles are in the United States and 3,870 are in Canada. The company will upgrade the software that controls air bags.

The vans have two front bucket seats and no rear seating, and were made from July 25, 2012, to Aug. 20, 2014, Chrysler told NHTSA.

Chrysler is a unit of Italian car maker Fiat. Shares in a new holding company, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 13.