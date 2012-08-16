FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chrysler recalls 1,661 Dodge SUVs for airbag issue
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 16, 2012 / 12:02 PM / 5 years ago

Chrysler recalls 1,661 Dodge SUVs for airbag issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC is recalling 1,661 2013-model Dodge Durango sport utility vehicles in the United States and Canada because certain some airbags may not deploy in an accident.

The recall affects 1,449 of the seven-passenger versions of the SUVs in the United States and 212 in Canada and other markets.

Chrysler, which is majority owned and managed by Fiat SpA FIA.MI of Italy, said some of the seven-passenger versions of the Durango may have been built with the incorrect airbag occupant restraint control module, and in the event of a side impact rear of the second row of seats, the supplemental side airbag inflatable curtain behind that row might not properly deploy. The modules were meant for the five-passenger versions of the SUVs, but were mislabeled, Chrysler said.

Chrysler said it was not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue and most of the affected vehicles are still in the hands of dealers.

Chrysler, which will replace the module free of charge, expects to begin the recall in September, according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Reporting By Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.