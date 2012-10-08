FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chrysler recalls over 44,000 trucks in U.S.
October 8, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Chrysler recalls over 44,000 trucks in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Chrysler badge is pictured on a new car at a dealership in Vienna, Virginia April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC is recalling more than 44,000 pickup trucks in the United States because a rear-axle pinion nut could loosen and cause loss of vehicle control.

Chrysler, which is controlled by Fiat SpA, is recalling 44,300 Dodge Dakota and Dodge Ram 1500 pickups from model years 2009 and 2010 as a rear-axle nut may loosen due to lack of adhesive, according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Should the nut loosen, the axle could lock up and cause loss of control or a crash with little warning, the documents said.

NHTSA opened a preliminary investigation into the issue in July, according to the documents. There have been 17 field reports alleging axle failure due to pinion nut loosening, the documents said.

The recall is expected to begin in November. Chrysler will notify owners and supply a nut retainer at no cost.

Reporting By Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

