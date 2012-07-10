FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chubb expects up to $240 million in 2nd quarter catastrophe losses
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 10, 2012 / 9:12 PM / in 5 years

Chubb expects up to $240 million in 2nd quarter catastrophe losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Chubb Corp (CB.N) expects to report $200 million to $240 million in catastrophe losses for the second quarter, before taxes, due to severe hail and wind storms in the U.S., the insurer said on Tuesday.

The charges amount to 48 cents to 57 cents per share after taxes, Chubb said.

The company expects to release its second-quarter results as scheduled on July 26 after the close of the market.

The second quarter was an active month for severe storms, wildfires and other natural disasters in the U.S., with broker Aon Benfield estimating that insured losses could amount to $2 billion for the month of June alone.

Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by Carol Bishopric

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.