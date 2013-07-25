FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chubb profit rises 43 percent
July 25, 2013 / 8:40 PM / in 4 years

Chubb profit rises 43 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Chubb Corp (CB.N) reported a 43 percent rise in quarterly profit as it benefited from rising insurance rates, sending its shares up about 2 percent after the bell.

Net profit rose to $579 million, or $2.21 per share, for the second quarter, from $404 million, or $1.48 per share, a year earlier.

Net premiums written were flat at $3.10 billion.

(This story is corrected in headline and first paragraph to remove incorrect reference to fall in disaster losses)

Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

