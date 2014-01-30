FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chubb profit jumps five-fold as claims fall
January 30, 2014 / 9:27 PM / 4 years ago

Chubb profit jumps five-fold as claims fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Chubb Corp (CB.N) reported a more than five-fold rise in quarterly profit as the company paid lower claims.

The company’s net income rose to $569 million, or $2.24 per share, in the fourth quarter ended December 31, from $102 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Profit in the year-earlier quarter was heavily affected by Super storm Sandy, which battered the U.S. east coast in October 2012.

Net earned premium rose 4 percent to $3.04 billion.

Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

