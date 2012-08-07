FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2012 / 11:59 AM / 5 years ago

Church & Dwight revenue misses estimates as U.S. personal care sales fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Consumer goods maker Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD.N) reported quarterly revenue that missed market expectations on lower sales of its higher-margin personal care products in the United States, and forecast a third-quarter profit below estimates.

The company, known for its Arm & Hammer brands, expects to earn about 58 cents per share for the third quarter. Analysts on average were expecting 61 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The maker of Trojan condoms and XTRA detergent said net income fell to $79.3 million, or 56 cents per share, for the second quarter from $82.6 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings of 55 cents per share for the third quarter.

Revenue rose 3.2 percent to $696.4 million, but fell short of estimates of $702.7 million.

Personal care products sales fell 5 percent to $160.3 million.

Shares of the Princeton, New Jersey-based company closed at $55.7 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

