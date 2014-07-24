FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland says European court ruling on CIA jail seems premature
July 24, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

Poland says European court ruling on CIA jail seems premature

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - The ruling of the European Court of Human Rights that the CIA ran a secret jail on Polish soil seems premature because Poland is conducting its own investigation, a spokesman for the Polish foreign ministry said on Thursday.

“Looking into the two cases by the European Court of Human Rights, which resulted in the two rulings, seems to be premature,” Marcin Wojciechowski told reporters.

He said the court has not created conditions to make it safe for Poland to share more information about the case, and that Poland has not decided whether to appeal the ruling.

Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe

