A barbed wire fence surrounding a military area is pictured in the forest in Stare Kiejkuty village in northeastern Poland, in this August 16, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Files

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday Warsaw will probably appeal against a European Court of Human Rights ruling that Poland hosted a secret CIA jail.

“We’re analyzing materials and it is quite probable that we will appeal against this ruling,” Tusk told news conference.