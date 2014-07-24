FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ruling on CIA jail is embarrassing for Poland: president's office
July 24, 2014

Ruling on CIA jail is embarrassing for Poland: president's office

WARSAW (Reuters) - A ruling by the European Court of Human Rights saying that the CIA ran a secret jail on Polish soil is embarrassing for Poland and is a burden for the country’s image, a Polish presidential spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“The ruling of the tribunal in Strasbourg on CIA jails is embarrassing for Poland and is a burden both in terms of our country’s finances as well as its image,” Joanna Trzaska-Wieczorek said.

She said there is still a possibility for Poland to appeal the verdict, according to which Poland was ordered to pay a total of 230,000 euros in damages to two Guantanamo inmates who alleged the CIA detained them in Poland.

Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe

