5 months ago
German government says takes issue of CIA leaks seriously
March 8, 2017 / 1:08 PM / 5 months ago

German government says takes issue of CIA leaks seriously

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government on Wednesday said it took the publication of thousands of pages of internal CIA discussions by anti-secrecy group Wikileaks seriously, but could not verify the authenticity of the documents.

German media have seized on documents in the latest Wikileaks documents which show that the CIA used the U.S. consulate in Frankfurt as a major remote hacking base.

A spokesman for the foreign ministry said the German government was in close touch with U.S. authorities about the issue.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michelle Martin

