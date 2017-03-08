FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German prosecutor to start probe if wrongdoing seen in Wikileaks CIA cache
March 8, 2017 / 2:22 PM / 5 months ago

German prosecutor to start probe if wrongdoing seen in Wikileaks CIA cache

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's chief federal prosecutor will carefully examine a trove of new documents released by anti-secrecy group Wikileaks related to the CIA, and will launch an investigation if it sees concrete indications of wrongdoing, a spokesman said.

"We will initiate an investigation if we see evidence of concrete criminal acts or specific perpetrators," a spokesman for the federal prosecutor's office said. "We're looking at it very carefully."

A German foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday Berlin was in close touch with Washington about such issues generally. Wikileaks said the documents showed that the CIA used the U.S. consulate in Frankfurt as a major remote hacking base. He said Germany needed to verify the authenticity of the documents.

Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michelle Martin

