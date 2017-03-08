FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says Trump 'extremely concerned' about WikiLeaks CIA breach
March 8, 2017 / 7:20 PM / 5 months ago

White House says Trump 'extremely concerned' about WikiLeaks CIA breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is "extremely concerned" about a security breach at the CIA that led to anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks publishing agency documents on its hacking tools, the White House said on Wednesday.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said at a news briefing that the Trump administration intends to be tough on leakers.

"Anybody who leaks classified information will be held to the highest degree of law. We will go after people who leak classified information. We will prosecute them to the full extent of the law," he said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Eric Walsh; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

