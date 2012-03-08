FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CIBC 1st-quarter profit rises, explores sale of broker mortgage unit
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 8, 2012 / 11:25 AM / 6 years ago

CIBC 1st-quarter profit rises, explores sale of broker mortgage unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s (CM.TO) first-quarter profit rose 9 percent, helped by growth across its segments, and the company said it plans a potential sale of its broker mortgage unit, FirstLine.

Canada’s No. 5 bank, commonly known as CIBC, earned C$835 million ($833.13 million), or C$1.93 a share, compared with C$763 million, or C$1.80 a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the bank earned C$1.97 a share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of C$1.93 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 1.0023 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore and Cameron French in Toronto; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.