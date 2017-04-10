FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ciber files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
#Technology News
April 10, 2017 / 7:57 AM / 4 months ago

Ciber files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Information technology company Ciber Inc said on Monday that it and some of its U.S. units filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the U.S. bankruptcy court in the District of Delaware.

Earlier on Monday, Capgemini agreed to act as the stalking horse acquirer and buy the North American operations of Ciber for $50 million, which excludes the company's international operations and some liabilities.

The company listed assets in the range of $50 million to $100 million and liabilities in a similar range, according to the filing.

Ciber has received a commitment for up to $45 million in debtor-in-possession financing, which will be used to maintain its U.S. operations during the Chapter 11 process, the company said in a statement.

In October last year, Ciber said it was exploring strategic alternatives for the company.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

