FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese investment bank CICC launches up to $811 million HK IPO: IFR
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 26, 2015 / 12:31 AM / 2 years ago

Chinese investment bank CICC launches up to $811 million HK IPO: IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China International Capital Corp (CICC) on Monday launched an up to $811 million initial public offering in Hong Kong, securing pledges from cornerstone investors for more than half of the deal, IFR reported citing a term sheet of the deal.

The 10 investors, which will not be able to sell shares in CICC until six months after the IPO, included asset manager Silk Road Fund with a $100 million commitment, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. Steelmaker Baosteel Group, utility CGN Power Co Ltd(1816.HK), China Mobile Ltd (0941.HK) and fund manager Value Partners also pledged $50 million each.

CICC and one of its shareholders, China’s National Social Security Fund, are offering 611 million shares at an indicative range of HK$9.12 to HK$10.28 each, the terms showed, confirming information from sources with direct knowledge of the deal.

Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.