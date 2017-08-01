FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Cielo beats profit estimates as financial expenses slump
August 1, 2017 / 11:04 PM / 16 minutes ago

Brazil's Cielo beats profit estimates as financial expenses slump

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Cielo SA beat second-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, reflecting declining debt-servicing costs at Brazil's largest payment processing firm and better-than-expected revenue at a credit card venture and a U.S.-based payment solutions unit.

Barueri, Brazil-based Cielo posted net income of 1.040 billion reais ($333 million) last quarter, down 0.5 percent from the prior three months. The number topped an average consensus estimate of 1.012 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese

