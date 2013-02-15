FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Profits stagnate at M&S and Zara supplier Ciel Textiles
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 15, 2013 / 11:52 AM / in 5 years

Profits stagnate at M&S and Zara supplier Ciel Textiles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo of a textiles worker Rivo Rakotoarisoa from Madagascar working at a factory belonging to Ciel Textile near Balaclava in northern Mauritius, December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Ed Harris

PORT LOUIS (Reuters) - Mauritius clothing group Ciel Textiles FKL.MZ posted a fractional dip in first half pretax profit on Friday, as a jump in profit from woven items offset a sharp fall in knitwear profits.

The group, which supplies European high street giants like Britain’s Marks and Spencer (MKS.L) and Spain’s Zara (ITX.MC), said profits dipped to 258.6 million rupees ($8.45 million) from 260 million rupees a year earlier.

Listed on Mauritius’s secondary Development and Enterprise Market, Ciel Textiles said earnings per share fell to 1.84 rupees from 2.10 rupees a year ago.

Profit from woven items during the six months ended December climbed to 137.7 million rupees from 85.5 million the year before. Profit from knitwear fell to 77.3 million rupees from 142.9 million rupees.

($1 = 30.6000 Mauritius rupees)

Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.