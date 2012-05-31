FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ciena posts surprise 2nd-quarter adjusted profit
May 31, 2012 / 11:42 AM / in 5 years

Ciena posts surprise 2nd-quarter adjusted profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ciena Corp CIEN.O posted a surprise second-quarter adjusted profit, as rapid build outs of 4G networks by telecom carriers boosted demand for the company’s network equipment, sending its shares up 7 percent before the bell.

Ciena’s second-quarter net loss narrowed to $27.8 million, or 28 cents per share, from $62.7 million, or 66 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 4 cents per share.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $477.6 million.

Analysts were expecting a loss of 3 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $447 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ciena’s optical switches help telecom carriers such as AT&T (T.N) and Verizon Communications (VZ.N) manage load on their networks.

For the third quarter, Ciena expects revenue of between $455 million and $485 million, largely in line with analysts’ expectations of $471.1 million.

Shares of the Linthicum, Maryland-based company rose 82 cents to $12.70 in premarket trade on Thursday. They closed at $11.88 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

