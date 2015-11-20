CIFC’s Wriedt: CLOs must be retention compliant

(Reuters) - Funds that purchase leveraged loans will need to start complying with regulations requiring managers to hold onto a portion of the risk even though the rules do not take effect for another year, according to Oliver Wriedt, co-president at New York-based CIFC Corp.

Managers of Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs) will need to start issuing deals that are compliant with risk-retention rules, which require managers to hold 5 percent of their funds, Wriedt said Wednesday at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York. The rules go into effect in December 2016.

“Risk retention really is here to stay, and it is the way forward,” said Wriedt, whose CIFC oversees more than $14 billion in assets. “We think issuers have exhausted their options at this point.”

Issuance of CLOs, the largest buyer of leveraged loans, which provide financing to buyouts such as Avago’s purchase of Broadcom, has fallen from a record $123.6 billion in 2014 as the market prepares for the rules. Only about 10 of the 30 largest CLO managers may be able to comply, according to management-consulting firm Oliver Wyman.

There have been $88.8 billion of U.S. CLOs issued this year, compared with $108.3 billion during the same time period in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters LPC Collateral data. JP Morgan forecasts U.S. CLO issuance of $60 billion to $70 billion in 2016.

CIFC plans to issue compliant deals in the future, Wriedt said. CIFC issued a $510.5 million CLO with Credit Suisse in October, according to LPC Collateral data.

“We are in the fortunate position that we run a very CLO-focused business using a public company structure, so we have a balance sheet that affords us the luxury of being able to meet risk retention,” Wriedt said.

The firm raised senior unsecured debt to “bolster its balance sheet” that it can use for risk retention, Wriedt said.

“We certainly intend to move forward with a majority-owned affiliate structure,” Wriedt said. The firm will choose whether to purchase a vertical or horizontal strip to comply with the rules on a deal-by-deal basis, he said.

At the start of 2015, managers shortened the non-call period of their new CLOs to less than the average two years to allow the fund to be refinanced before risk retention goes into effect, Wriedt said.

Then managers issued deals with the agreement they will cut their fees if the CLO could not be compliant in the future, he said.

Alcentra and Neuberger Berman are among firms that issued U.S. CLOs this year with deal language that would cut their management fees if the funds’ equity holders sought to refinance the deal and were unable to because the manager would not make it risk-retention compliant, sources previously told LPC.

CIFC thinks loan spreads will remain wide in 2016 and CLO spreads, which are currently among 2015 highs, will begin to tighten, which will make issuance of the funds more economical, Wriedt said.

“We have the view that with a little bit of patience, we may find ourselves in a much more attractive CLO market,” he said.

