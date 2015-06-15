Cigna rebuffs takeover approach by Anthem: WSJ

(Reuters) - Health insurer Cigna Corp (CI.N) rebuffed a takeover offer from larger rival Anthem Inc (ANTM.N), as the U.S. managed care sector gears up for a round of consolidation, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Cigna and Anthem have been in discussions for months, with Anthem making two takeover bids within the last 10 days, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1JTBQP0)

Anthem’s last bid was worth about $175 per Cigna share, the Journal said, valuing the company at about $45 billion according to Thomson Reuters calculations.

Cigna had a market capitalization of $35.34 billion as of Friday’s close.

U.S. health insurers have come under pressure as the government and employers toughen their stance on spending for medical procedures and drugs. In such a scenario, growing through acquisitions makes sense and could even grant insurers leverage in negotiating prices with hospitals.

Cigna’s rejection of Anthem’s takeover offer is the latest in a series of moves involving potential deals in the sector.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N), the largest U.S. health insurer, is also eyeing Cigna and Aetna, the Journal said on Monday, citing sources.

Separately, Bloomberg reported that Anthem was also weighing up a bid for Humana.

The news comes less than a month after Humana Inc (HUM.N) said it was exploring a sale, with Aetna Inc (AET.N) and Cigna said to be among those interested.

The Anthem talks for Cigna show that the next deal in the industry will not necessarily be a sale of Humana, as many industry watchers expected, the Journal said.

Cigna shares jumped 18 percent to a record high of $162.16, while Anthem’s stock closed up 2.3 percent at $164.46.

Humana’s shares closed down 2.7 percent at $206.58.

Spokespersons for Anthem, Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealth said the companies did not comment on rumors or market speculation. Humana could not immediately be reached for comment.

Cigna manages insurance plans for large companies and sells health plans on government exchanges created under the U.S. Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare. It also offers dental and other benefits.

Anthem is one of the biggest players on the individual exchanges created under Obamacare and also runs a huge employer-based insurance business.