WASHINGTON Anthem Inc (ANTM.N) and the U.S. Justice Department dug in their heels on Monday in court over whether the lower prices the health insurer expects to negotiate after buying smaller rival Cigna Corp (CI.N) are an efficiency that benefits customers or an antitrust violation.

In the first phase of what could be a two-stage trial, lawyers for the Justice Department argued that the $45-billion deal would lead to higher prices for big, nationwide employers which need a broad network of services.

Anthem, which announced the deal to buy Cigna more than a year ago, said the merger would create a new, bigger insurer with the power to push down prices that it would pass onto customers.

"The notion that these Fortune 500 companies are going to be victimized here ... is not realistic," Anthem lawyer Christopher Curran said in court.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia may opt to block the proposed deal if she decides it will hurt big consumers. The Justice Department is asking her to declare the deal illegal under antitrust law.

"Efficiencies don't count if the only way you get them is more market power," the Justice Department's Jon Jacobs said in court.

The trial is expected to end by the end of the year.

The Justice Department filed lawsuits on July 21 asking a federal court to stop the $45-billion purchase of Cigna and Aetna Inc's (AET.N) $33-billion planned acquisition of Humana (HUM.N). The Aetna deal trial is set for Dec. 5.

If both mergers go through, No. 1 U.S. insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) would rank second after Anthem. Aetna would be No. 3.

Anthem had sought a ruling by year-end on whether the government could stop the deal to give it time to wrap up merger reviews by state insurance commissioners before April 30, a deadline the companies set to complete the deal. Anthem has said failure to meet the deadline could prompt Cigna to pull out.

The trial comes amid uncertainty about the individual health insurance created under President Barack Obama's national healthcare law. Obamacare's online marketplace has drawn fewer than half the enrollees expected, and the members have higher medical costs than foreseen. UnitedHealth and Aetna largely withdrew for 2017 and premiums are rising.

President-elect Donald Trump said he will repeal the law, but details about how he will keep that promise are unclear. About 20 million people have gained insurance through the law.

Anthem shares were up 1.14 percent at $136.90 and Cigna shares dipped 0.2 percent to $138.48.

