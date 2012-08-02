FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

Cigna profit beats estimates, raises full-year forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Insurer Cigna Corp (CI.N) reported a better-than-expected profit, as its takeover of Medicare specialist HealthSpring helped boost premiums and fees, and the company raised its 2012 earnings forecast.

Cigna on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $380 million, or $1.31 per share, compared with $391 million, or $1.43 per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding special items, Cigna earned $1.52 per share. Analysts, on average expected $1.42 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company bought HealthSpring for $3.8 billion earlier this year.

Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair

