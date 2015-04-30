Cigna profit beats estimate as it adds more customers

Cigna CEO David Cordani is interviewed at the Reuters Health Summit 2014 in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

(Reuters) - Cigna Corp (CI.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by an increase in premiums and fees in the health insurer’s commercial business, which added more members.

Premiums and fees in Cigna’s largest division, global health care, comprising the company’s commercial and government insurance businesses, rose 12 percent to $6.73 billion in the first quarter ended March 31.

The number of customers in the division increased 4 percent to 14.7 million.

Cigna raised its forecast for adjusted income from operations for the full year to $8.15-$8.50 per share from $8.00-$8.40.

Rival Humana Inc (HUM.N), which reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, forecast an unexpected pick-up in hospital admissions in late March and April, sparking a sell-off in health insurers’ stocks.

Cigna reported an adjusted income from operations of $1.96 per share, well above the average analyst estimate of $1.84 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shareholders’ net income increased to $533 million, or $2.04 per share, from $528 million, or $1.92 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 11.4 percent to $9.47 billion, above the $9.28 billion analysts expected.