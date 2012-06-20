Camargo completes Cimpor takeover

LISBON (Reuters) - Brazilian industrial conglomerate Camargo Correa completed its takeover of Portugal’s Cimpor CPR.LS on Wednesday, controlling 94.8 percent of the cement-maker after the bid, Cimpor said in a statement issued on the CMVM market regulator’s website.

Camargo, which was already the largest single shareholder in Cimpor with a 33 percent stake, launched a 2.5 billion euro ($3.3 billion) bid for the rest of the company in March.

The deal will involve an asset swap with Votorantim, Cimpor’s second largest shareholder, which is also Brazilian and will get part of Cimpor’s overseas assets.

Besides Votorantim, Portugal’s state-owned bank CGD, investor Manuel Fino and Millennium BCP’s (BCP.LS) pension fund all accepted Camargo’s 5.5 euros per share offer.

Cimpor shares closed down 3.54 percent on the day, underperforming the broader Lisbon market .PSI20, which rose 1.36 percent.