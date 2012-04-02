Cimpor shares jump to almost match Brazilian bid

LISBON (Reuters) - Shares in Portuguese cement maker Cimpor CPR.LS rose by almost 10 percent on Monday to just about match the price of a takeover offer by Brazil’s Camargo Correa, with analysts expecting no competing bids and little more upside potential for the stock.

Camargo, Brazil’s second-largest construction group and already Cimpor’s largest single shareholder, launched a 5.5 euro a share bid on Friday for the 68.1 percent it does not own in the Portuguese firm, which is active in Brazil.

All the outstanding shares are worth 2.44 billion euros.

The bid underlined the relative cheapness of Portuguese assets as the country grapples with a severe debt and economic crisis, and followed other merger and acquisition activity last week involving oil company Galp (GALP.LS) [ID:nL6E8ET8YI] and motorway operator Brisa BRI.LS. [ID:nL6E8ETAGR]

Cimpor stocks rose to 5.5 euros in early trade on Monday but edged back to 5.44 euros by afternoon, still up 8.9 percent while the broader market in Lisbon ebbed 1 percent.

Portugal’s state-run bank CGD said it decided to sell its 9.6 percent stake in Cimpor under the terms announced by Camargo, although the sale depends on Votorantim VOTOR.UL - another Brazilian company - freeing CGD from their shareholders’ pact calling for joint control of a 30.8 percent stake.

“I can say with a certain degree of conviction that the offer will succeed, with CGD and BCP’s pension fund selling their stakes to Camargo which this way takes 50 percent, and no new takeover bids required,” said Joao Mateus, an analyst at Millennium Investment Banking.

Under Portugal’s 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout, CGD is under pressure to deleverage and improve its capital ratios. Jornal de Negocios newspaper said the government forced the bank to sell its stake in Cimpor despite the price being below the 6.50 euros Camargo paid two years ago for its stake in Cimpor.

Millennium BCP (BCP.LS) bank’s pension fund holds a 10 percent stake in Cimpor. Another key shareholder, with 10.7 percent, is Portuguese entrepreneur Manuel Fino, who controls builder Soarez da Costa (SCOAE.LS).

While analysts expect Votorantim to agree to CGD selling its part, they say the Brazilian firm is unlikely to sell its own stake or launch a counter-bid. Votorantim holds 21.2 percent of the Portuguese company.

“A competing offer is unlikely ... We think that the end game might be that Votorantim and Camargo are interested in sharing Cimpor’s assets and for that Camargo and Votorantim would need 2/3 of the votes in a shareholders’ meeting,” Espirito Santo analyst Nuno Estacio wrote in a research note.

Espirito Santo downgraded the stock to “Neutral” from “Buy”, adding though that the fair value was 6 euros.

“Camargo would control the Brazilian assets as Votorantim has competition authority problems in Brazil due to its stake in Cimpor, and the remaining assets would be split among the two parts,” Estacio wrote.

Both Camargo and Votorantim have run into problems with Brazil’s competition watchdog Cade due to their holdings in Cimpor, but to address Cade’s concerns, Camargo would only need to sell one plant, while Votorantim would have to sell several.

“Votorantim is interested in Cimpor’s international business more than in its Brazilian operations where Cimpor and Camargo complement each other much better,” Mateus said.

“I don’t think Votorantim is going to sell in the takeover bid, but in the future it will negotiate with Camargo its withdrawal from Cimpor’s shareholder structure by keeping some international operations.”

Votorantim is the largest producer of cement in Brazil, followed by Holcim, France’s Lafarge LAFP.PA and Cimpor.

Camargo’s Brazil cement unit is the nation’s fifth-biggest.

In 2010, Camargo Correa teamed up with Votorantim to thwart Brazilian steelmaker CSN’s (CSNA3.SA) bid for full control of Cimpor.

Votorantim will analyze the proposal by Camargo, according to a securities filing.