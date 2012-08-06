FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cinemark's quarterly results beat estimates
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Film News
August 6, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

Cinemark's quarterly results beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Motion picture exhibitor Cinemark Holdings Inc’s quarterly results beat analysts’ estimates, helped by higher admissions and concession revenues.

Net income rose to $51.6 million, or 45 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $40.4 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue rose 5 percent to $649.6 million.

Sales from admissions rose about 3 percent to $418.1 million, while those from concession rose 6 percent to $201.4 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 37 cents per share, on revenue of $630.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $24.05 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.