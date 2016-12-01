FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Comcast's Fandango Media to buy Peru's online movie ticketer Cinepapaya
December 1, 2016 / 2:50 PM / 9 months ago

Comcast's Fandango Media to buy Peru's online movie ticketer Cinepapaya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fandango Media LLC, an online movie ticketing platform owned by Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), said on Thursday it would buy Peru-based Cinepapaya to expand in Latin America.

Besides selling tickets online, Cinepapaya, which started as a single-movie theater in 2013, gives theater owners e-commerce services for ticketing and payment.

Fandango did not disclose the terms of the deal, which will extend its ticketing business to Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Ecuador and Bolivia.

The deal follows Fandango's acquisition of Brazilian online movie ticketer Ingresso.com in November 2015.

Fandango has made a series of acquisitions in the recent years, including Flixster and Rotten Tomatoes from Time Warner Inc's (TWX.N) Warner Bros.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
