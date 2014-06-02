FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cinven sells French medical firm Sebia to Montagu and Astorg: Les Echos
June 2, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

Cinven sells French medical firm Sebia to Montagu and Astorg: Les Echos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - European private equity firm Cinven has agreed to sell French medical diagnostics firm Sebia to private equity houses Montagu and Astorg for over 1 billion euros, Les Echos newspaper said on Monday.

The two private equity firms beat off competition from Swedish fund Nordic Capital to clinch the deal, the paper said, citing several sources. Cinven bought Sebia from Montagu for around 800 million euros in 2010.

Reporting by Freya Berry and Claire Ruckin at IFR; editing by Steve Slater

